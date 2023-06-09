China’s very low consumer inflation and expanded producer price fall continued to fan worries over deflation risks last month and also pointed at persisting concerns over weak demand. The ongoing debate over deflation risks is also a test to Beijing’s policymakers, who are increasingly being urged to roll out stronger monetary support, including policy rate cuts and financing support, to help shore up the economy. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2 per cent in May from a year earlier, up from 0.1 per cent growth in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. This was lower than the expected rise of 0.3 per cent, according to the Chinese financial data provider Wind. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> After China’s CPI grew by 2 per cent overall last year, Beijing set a target of around 3 per cent growth for 2023. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 4.6 per cent in May, year on year, down from a fall of 3.6 per cent in April. This was below expectations, with PPI having been expected to fall by 4.3 per cent last month, according to Wind. “China’s CPI inflation stayed close to zero in May. The risk of deflation is still weighing on the economy,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “Recent economic indicators send consistent signals that the economy is cooling. The government has not sent a clear signal on potential policy stimulus.” <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Zhang, like many economists, expects policy reviews in July, when the Politburo headed by President Xi Jinping will make decisions upon the release of the second quarter gross domestic product data. Within the CPI, food prices in China rose by 1 per cent from a year earlier in May, compared to a rise of 0.4 per cent growth in April, while non-food prices remained stable last month, year on year, down from an increase of 0.1 per cent growth in April. Prices for pork, a staple on Chinese dinner tables, fell by 3.2 per cent in May compared to a year earlier, while fruit prices rose by 3.4 per cent year on year and vegetable prices fell by 1.7 per cent. In May, consumer demand continued to recover and the market operated generally smoothly, with the CPI falling on a year-on-year basis and widening slightly Dong Lijuan China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 0.6 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, down from 0.7 per cent growth in April. “In May, consumer demand continued to recover and the market operated generally smoothly, with the CPI falling on a monthly basis and widening slightly from a year earlier,” said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan. “In May, overall international commodity prices fell, while domestic and foreign industrial market demand was generally weak, coupled with a high base of comparison in the same period last year, PPI continued to decline both year on year and month on month.”