China’s producer price index (PPI) fell by 4.6 per cent last month, year on year. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
3 takeaways from China’s price data as deflation worries rise
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2 per cent in May, year on year, while the producer price index (PPI) fell by 4.6 per cent last month
- Low consumer inflation and expanded producer price decline add to ongoing debate over deflation risks in China
