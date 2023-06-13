China’s central bank on Tuesday cut a key policy rate, a sign that the country will soon start loosening to support the national economy. The seven-day reverse repo rate, a widely used liquidity injection tool, was cut from 2 to 1.9 per cent when the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sold 2 billion yuan (US$280 million) of the tool, according to its online statement. The last cut of 10 basis points took place in August 2022. The move came as markets have joined calls for more policy easing following weak trade and inflation data. 3 takeaways from China’s price data as deflation worries rose Leading investment banks, such as Citic Securities, said earlier that China has entered a window of economic stabilisation, expecting policy rate cuts to bolster the post-coronavirus recovery. Around 200 billion yuan of medium-term lending facility (MLF) will also mature on Thursday, marking the next window for Beijing to support the economy. The one-year MLF rate has remained unchanged at 2.75 per cent since mid-August. The central bank is expected to release May’s bank loan figures last this week, while the National Bureau of Statistics will also publish industrial output, investment, retail sales and unemployment data on Thursday. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> China’s consumer prices grew mildly in May, while factory-gate deflation deepened, adding to concerns over the economy. Export growth also tumbled in May, indicating weak external demand. During his field trip in Shanghai on Friday, PBOC governor Yi Gang said consumer inflation would climb to 1 per cent towards the end of the year from the 0.2 per cent reading in May, in an attempt to ease market worries that economic growth is losing steam. Yi said the central bank would enhance countercyclical adjustments and use a variety of monetary tools to maintain reasonably ample liquidity and appropriate credit supply. They are also striving to lower the borrowing costs of market entities, he added. “China has strong economic resilience, big [growth] potential and ample policy space,” he said. “[We] should have confidence and patience for China’s steady economic growth.” More to follow …