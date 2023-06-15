Premier Li Qiang (fourth from the right) visits an aviation industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning province. Photo: Xinhua
China won’t use ‘bazooka-like stimulus’ to fire up economy despite rate cut, but long-term problems lurk
- The world’s second-largest economy is facing a series of headwinds, including its property market, mountains of debt, slowing exports and the risk of deflation
- China’s central bank on Tuesday lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months in a bid to restore market confidence and prop up the economy
