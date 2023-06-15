China’s retail sales rose by 12.7 per cent in May, below the expected rise of 13.6 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China, and down from the 18.4 per cent increase in April. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China’s economic growth falters in May, youth unemployment hits new high
- The urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in May, while the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit a record high 20.8 per cent last month
- Retail sales and industrial production also fell short of expectations last month amid China’s mixed economic recovery
