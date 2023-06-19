Propping up demand is key, while direct subsidies should also be distributed to conumers, top economists said, with China’s post-coronavirus economic recovery having been hit by a string of weak data. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
China urged to take immediate action to halt economic downward spiral, propping up ‘effective demand’ key

  • Economists hit back against ‘bit by bit’ policy implementation and warned that economic cooling would be detrimental for the nation
  • Propping up demand is key, while direct subsidies should also be distributed to consumers, top economists said

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Propping up demand is key, while direct subsidies should also be distributed to conumers, top economists said, with China’s post-coronavirus economic recovery having been hit by a string of weak data. Photo: AFP
