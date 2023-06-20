The value of Taiwan’s export orders declined in May by 17.6 per cent, year on year, to US$45.68 billion. Photo: AFP
The value of Taiwan’s export orders declined in May by 17.6 per cent, year on year, to US$45.68 billion. Photo: AFP
Taiwan economy
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Taiwan’s export orders fall for ninth straight month in May, but chip sales to India, Malaysia, US offer hope

  • The value of Taiwan’s export orders last month declined by 17.6 per cent, year on year, to US$45.68 billion
  • But buyers in India, Malaysia and the US have raised their total amount spent on Taiwanese semiconductor chips since at least the start of 2021

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 7:30pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The value of Taiwan’s export orders declined in May by 17.6 per cent, year on year, to US$45.68 billion. Photo: AFP
The value of Taiwan’s export orders declined in May by 17.6 per cent, year on year, to US$45.68 billion. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE