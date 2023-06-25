02:14
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years
Explainer |
China population timeline 1949-2022: how has a demographic crisis emerged?
- Last year, China’s population fell by 850,000 to 1.4118 billion as mothers had 9.56 million babies last year, compared with 10.41 million total deaths
- This represented the first decline in China’s population since 1961 after China ended its one-child policy in 2016
02:14
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years