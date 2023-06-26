According to a survey conducted by Zhaopin earlier this year, 85 per cent of workers believe that there is a 35-year-old threshold in the workplace, with 60.2 per cent calling for the issue of age discrimination to be addressed. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s middle-aged jobseekers face age discrimination in unfriendly market as economic, unemployment pressures rise
- Coronavirus worsened the employment woes for middle-aged workers in China, and while unemployment figures for the 25 to 59 age group are low, many face challenges
- Some head to coffee shops to send out résumés, while unemployment pressures are also limiting the ability to have children, adding to China’s population worries
According to a survey conducted by Zhaopin earlier this year, 85 per cent of workers believe that there is a 35-year-old threshold in the workplace, with 60.2 per cent calling for the issue of age discrimination to be addressed. Illustration: Henry Wong