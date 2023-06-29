Zhu Min (second left), Eswar Prasad (fourth left) and Gong Ke (second right) during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Thursday in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua
World Economic Forum: China’s economy ‘needs time to recover’, with big rally and massive stimulus seen unrealistic
- Panellists on the final day of the World Economic Forum said the impact of the coronavirus cannot be underestimated amid China’s slowing recovery
- They also said a focus on medium-term growth measures is key to more sustainable growth, big rebound in the short term and massive government stimulus unlikely
Zhu Min (second left), Eswar Prasad (fourth left) and Gong Ke (second right) during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Thursday in Tianjin. Photo: Xinhua