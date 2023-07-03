China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.5 last month, down from 50.9 in May, data released on Monday showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s factory activity slows in June, with economic recovery ‘yet to find a stable footing’
- Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.5 last month, down from 50.9 in May
- Figure, combined with Friday’s official survey that showed factory activity extending declines, adds to evidence the world’s second-largest economy has lost momentum
