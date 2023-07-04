Jobseekers in China are also facing the most difficult employment market in decades, with the youth unemployment rate hitting a record 20.8 per cent in May. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: ‘rising uncertainty’ as economic recovery slows amid mounting problems
- Waning confidence in China’s economic growth has been spreading, with its recovery appearing to have fizzled out after registering 4.5 per cent growth in the first quarter
- Global investment banks have revised down their second quarter sequential growth forecasts, down from over 4 per cent on average to around or less than 1 per cent
