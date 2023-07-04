A long payment delay could affect the production and operation of enterprises, impact bank credit and lead to more firms being caught in debt situation they are unable to resolve, which could further exacerbate financial risks. Photo: Xinhau
China’s firms facing longest payment delays among major Asian economies, almost twice as long as Japan
- The average payment delay in China fell to 83 days last year, according to a Coface survey, but this was almost twice as long as Japan
- The payment delay is higher than for firms in Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India, which could further exacerbate financial risks
