China’s services activity softens in June as recovery falters, expands at slowest pace in 5 months
- Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May
- Last week, the official non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 53.2 in June from 54.5
China’s Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, data released on Wedneaday showed. Photo: Bloomberg