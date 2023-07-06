1. ‘Slight deterioration’ in China’s factory activity China’s factory activity extended its decline in June, adding to evidence the world’s second-largest economy lost momentum in the second quarter as demand weakened. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49 in June, up from 48.8 in May, but still remained below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Nomura analysts said the slight rebound in the official manufacturing PMI was concentrated in production, with the new orders subindex also edging up to 48.6 from 48.3 in May. But the new export orders subindex slipped to a five-month low of 46.4, with three of the five subindices that directly feed into the headline manufacturing PMI calculation edging down in June. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, eased to 50.5 in June from 50.9 in May, indicating a marginal expansion in activity. "Given differences in the composition of the firms surveyed, the decline in the Caixin index suggests tailwinds benefiting smaller firms and those located closer to the coasts are fading," said Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue, China economists at Capital Economics. Taking an average across both official and Caixin surveys, they said the output component fell, appearing to reflect increased downward pressure on foreign demand. And while the new orders component was broadly unchanged, the export orders component declined further to a five-month low, pointing to a renewed drop in exports. “Taken together, the average of the two is consistent with a slight deterioration in factory activity last month,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue. 2. Services settling into a new normal of slower growth Activity in China’s service sector also slowed down in June, as demand for in-person services weakened. The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 53.2 in June from 54.5 in May. Within the non-manufacturing gauge, the services subindex fell to 52.8 in June from 53.8 in May, while the construction subindex fell to a six-month low of 55.7 from 58.2. Nomura analysts pointed to the post-Covid recovery in tourism and mobility appearing to lose steam during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival, while the construction sector also continued to slow as average prices for building materials, such as cement, dropped to a record low since 2017. The Caixin/S&P Global services PMI, meanwhile, eased to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, dropping to the lowest reading since January. “Taken together, both surveys suggest that, after a short-lived reopening boost, the service sector appears to be settling into a new post-pandemic normal of slower growth,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue at Capital Economics. 3. Recovery lost momentum, but economy could still make headway in 2023 PMIs are always a leading indicator of the strength of China’s economy, and for June, they showed that economic momentum remained weak. “Recent data shows that the global economy is slowing, which will likely put further pressure on external demand in the coming months,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “On the other hand, the government’s [economic] growth target of 5 per cent this year is quite modest given the low base last year. “It is not clear if the weak economic data will push the government to launch aggressive stimulus measures soon.” China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product data in mid-July after the world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.5 per cent, year on year, in the first three months of the year. Premier Li Qiang has said that China’s economic growth in the second quarter will be faster than the first, but the rate is more likely to be higher due to a much lower base a year earlier. And global investment banks have already revised down their second-quarter sequential growth forecasts, down from over 4 per cent on average to around or less than 1 per cent. The economy should still make some headway during the rest of the year provided that greater policy support is forthcoming, but the gains are likely to be modest Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue “The PMI surveys suggest that China’s reopening recovery continued to lose momentum in June. Downward pressure on manufacturing persisted,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue at Capital Economics. “Waning fiscal support weighed on construction activity. And even service sector growth, a bright spot earlier this year, has now dropped below pre-pandemic levels. “The economy should still make some headway during the rest of the year provided that greater policy support is forthcoming, but the gains are likely to be modest.”