The stalled Fengxin Expressway project in Zunyi, Guizhou province. Photo: Bloomberg
China to speed up infrastructure projects to shore up growth, amid call to ‘determine scale’ of debt
- Ministry of Finance said it will accelerate sales of local government bonds, as well as ‘appropriately expand the scope’ of their use
- National People’s Congress finance committee called for measures to determine the scale of China’s medium- and long-term liabilities amid fears of hidden debt
The stalled Fengxin Expressway project in Zunyi, Guizhou province. Photo: Bloomberg