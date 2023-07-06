US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waves as she arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waves as she arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: AP
Yuan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s yuan: investors reassured central bank has ammunition to support currency ahead of Janet Yellen visit

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fuelled speculation for imminent policy support by setting the daily fixing for the yuan stronger than expected on Thursday
  • Commentary in the central bank-backed Financial News said China’s economic recovery will continue to improve and yuan-denominated assets remain attractive

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 7:09pm, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waves as she arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waves as she arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE