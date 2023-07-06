The drastic drop in enrolments coincides with China’s plunging birth rate after Chinese mothers gave birth to just 9.56 million babies last year. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
China population: kindergartens fall for first time in 15 years as demographic crisis takes a toll

  • Number of kindergartens fell in China by 5,610 to 289,200 last year, marking the first drop since 2008, according to a Ministry of Education annual report
  • The number of students enrolled in kindergartens and preschools also dropped, a trend that coincides with China’s plunging birth rate and overall demographic crisis

Luna Sun
6 Jul, 2023

