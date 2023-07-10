China’s producer price index (PPI) reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products. Photo: AP
China inflation
Economy /  Economic Indicators

breaking | China consumer inflation flat in June, but factory-gate prices fall further

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) remained flat in June, year on year, while the producer price index (PPI) fell by 5.4 per cent last month
  • Concerns have been increasing over weak domestic demand and economic uncertainty

Andrew Mullen, Mia Nulimaimaiti
Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 9:41am, 10 Jul, 2023

