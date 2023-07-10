China’s producer price index (PPI) reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products. Photo: AP
breaking | China consumer inflation flat in June, but factory-gate prices fall further
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) remained flat in June, year on year, while the producer price index (PPI) fell by 5.4 per cent last month
- Concerns have been increasing over weak domestic demand and economic uncertainty
