Producer price index (PPI) fell by 5.4 per cent last month, reaching its lowest point since December 2015. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
China inflation: 3 takeaways as deflation risk rose in June
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) remained flat in June, year on year, hitting its lowest growth reading since February 2021
- Producer price index (PPI) fell by 5.4 per cent last month, reaching its lowest point since December 2015
