China's exports tumbled further in June, adding to concerns over a slowing economy, data released on Thursday showed. Exports fell by 12.4 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$285.32 billion, compared with a fall of 7.5 per cent in May, data released by China Customs showed. The June figure was below expectations for a fall of 10.2 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Imports, meanwhile, fell by 6.8 per cent in June from a year earlier to US$214.7 billion, down from a fall of 4.5 per cent May, and below expectations by Wind for a fall of 3.8 per cent. China's total trade surplus was US$70.62 billion in June compared to US$65.8 billion in May. More to follow …