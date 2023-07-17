China’s economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, year on year, amid Beijing’s efforts to boost the post-coronavirus pandemic recovery, according to official data released on Monday. The growth was below the 6.8 per cent predicted by Wind, a Chinese data provider, but up from the 4.5 per cent growth seen in the first quarter. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> China has set a modest growth target for 2023 at around 5 per cent . In other figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, retail sales rose by 3.1 per cent in June from a year ago, down from 12.7 per cent growth in May. This was below the 3.5 per cent growth predicted by Wind. Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 4.4 per cent last month, year on year, up from an increase of 3.5 per cent in May. This was above the 2.5 per cent growth predicted by Wind. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Fixed-asset investment – a conventional tool for Beijing to drive up growth – rose by 3.8 per cent in the first six months of 2023, year on year, down from a rise of 4 per cent in the first five months of the year. This was above the 3.3 per cent growth predicted by Wind. Meanwhile, the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit a new high of 21.3 per cent in June, up from 20.8 per cent in May. The overall urban surveyed jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.2 per cent last month. More to follow …