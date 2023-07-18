China’s economic growth missed expectations in the second quarter of 2023, while monthly data also released on Monday indicated faltering private confidence, record high youth unemployment and overhanging risk in property market. Photo: AFP
From GDP to youth unemployment, 6 takeaways from China’s economic data in June
- China’s economic growth missed expectations and grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, year on year, up from the 4.5 per cent growth in the first quarter
- Monthly data also released on Monday indicated faltering private confidence, record high youth unemployment and overhanging risk in property market
