Last year, Chinese mothers gave birth to just 9.56 million babies. Photo: Xinhua
China population: society must accept new norm of low births to better respond to demographic crisis, professor says

  • Fudan University professor, Shen Ke, said China needs to lower expectations for the recovery of its fertility rate and the immediate effect of policies
  • Last year, Chinese mothers gave birth to just 9.56 million babies as the overall population fell for the first time in six decades

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Jul, 2023

