Last year, Chinese mothers gave birth to just 9.56 million babies. Photo: Xinhua
China population: society must accept new norm of low births to better respond to demographic crisis, professor says
- Fudan University professor, Shen Ke, said China needs to lower expectations for the recovery of its fertility rate and the immediate effect of policies
- Last year, Chinese mothers gave birth to just 9.56 million babies as the overall population fell for the first time in six decades
