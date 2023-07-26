A record 11.58 million graduates will enter China’s workforce this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China jobs: Gen Z graduates turn to cleaning as Beijing looks to domestic services to mop up unemployed youth, veterans
- China’s youth unemployment rate rose to a record high in June, pushing Beijing to vow to put job creation at the forefront of its plans in the second half of the year
- A record 11.58 million graduates are entering China’s workforce this year, with steps taken to encourage the housekeeping industry to employ young people and veterans
