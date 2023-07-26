Beijing has long pledged to improve the quality of its economic data to better assist its policymaking, especially as its post-pandemic economic recovery appears to be losing steam. Photo: Shutterstock
China launches economic data inspections to ‘prevent, punish falsification and fabrication’ as key census begins
- China’s statistics bureau will conduct data inspections in the provinces of Hebei, Heilongjiang, Henan, Hunan, Guizhou and Shaanxi starting this month
- Beijing has long pledged to improve the quality of its economic data, with a particular focus this year ahead of the fifth national economic census
