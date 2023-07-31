China’s economic recovery has been hit by record youth unemployment, disappointing retail sales, industrial production and investment as well as a property downturn. Photo:A FP
China’s economic recovery continues to lose momentum as manufacturing activity contracts for fourth straight month in July
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.3 in July from 49 in June, while the non-manufacturing gauge fell to 51.5 from 53.2
- China’s economic recovery has been hit by record youth unemployment, disappointing retail sales, industrial production and investment as well as a property downturn
