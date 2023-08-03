Analysts said summer travel could have helped with related consumption, although sales of some big ticket items remained tepid, making July’s picture of retail sales mixed. Photo: AP
China’s services activity expands at quicker pace in July, lifted by summer travel season
- Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in July up from 53.9 in June, marking an expansion for the seventh straight month
- The data was in contrast to an official survey on Monday, which showed services activity has continued to soften
