Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China on Friday, and its remnants along with the arrival of Typhoon Khanun this week have flooded fields and damaged crops in northern China. Photo:A FP
Typhoons Khanun, Doksuri add to China’s food security headache, as export bans push up global prices
- Deadly rains in China have flooded fields and damaged crops, adding to concerns over Beijing’s food security drive and self-sufficiency push
- India, Russia and the UAE have also recently announced rice export bans at a time when China has suffered its first drop in its summer harvest since 2018
