1. Factory activity average falls to four-month low China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.3 in July , up from 49 in June, but remained in contraction for a fourth straight month. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Within the official manufacturing PMI, the new-orders subindex rose to 49.5 in July from 48.6 in June, while the new-export-orders subindex fell to 46.3 from 47.2. "July's marginal improvement in the official manufacturing PMI was concentrated in production and raw material inventory," said analysts at Nomura. "Overall, three of the five subindices that directly feed into the headline manufacturing PMI calculation edged up in July – except for production and employment – with only two staying in expansionary territory." In line with the official gauge, the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, missing analysts' forecasts of 50.3 and marking the first decline in activity since April. The average of the two gauges fell to a four-month low and is, according to analysts at Capital Economics, consistent with a further deterioration in factory activity last month. Both the new-orders and export-orders components fell to their lowest since reopening. The latter points to a further drop in exports Capital Economics “We think it makes sense to average across both PMIs to gauge conditions in industry and get a sense of what they mean for the hard data,” said Capital Economics’ China economists Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue. “On this basis, the output component returned under 50. This appears to reflect increased downward pressure on domestic and foreign demand. Both the new-orders and export-orders components fell to their lowest since reopening. The latter points to a further drop in exports.” 2. Contrasting services surveys The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 51.5 in July from 53.2 in June. Within the non-manufacturing gauge, the services subindex fell to 51.5 in July from 52.8 in June, while the construction subindex fell to the second-lowest reading on record at 51.2, down from 55.7 in June. "While services consumption continues to remain a driving force for [China's] economic recovery this year, the pace of expansion has continued to moderate. The moderation is likely the result of some initial pent-up demand that has started to fade,” said Erin Xin, Greater China economist at HSBC. “However, it is still clear that services activity has seen a healthy bounce-back to pre-pandemic levels. Many of the high-frequency indicators have pointed to ongoing in-person activities and demand for offline consumption.” But in contrast to the larger-than-anticipated drop in the official services PMI, the Caixin/S&P Global services PMI rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in June. This marked an expansion of business activity across the services sector for the seventh straight month. China’s not ‘turning the corner’, and economic hope hinges on help from Beijing “Taken together, the average of the two services PMIs fell to a seven-month low of 52.8, in line with pre-pandemic levels and consistent with a further loss of momentum in the sector last month,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue at Capital Economics. 3. Composite average falls below pre-pandemic levels The official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 51.1 in July, down from 52.3 in June and reaching the lowest level on record outside of the pandemic. Caixin/S&P’s composite PMI fell to 51.9 from 52.5 in June, marking the seventh straight month of expansion. However, the rate of growth was the softest recorded since January. Despite the deterioration in activity, pressure on the labour market appears to have eased slightly Capital Economics “All told, the average of the official and Caixin composite PMIs dropped back to 51.5, well below pre-pandemic levels, as the average in 2019 was 52.5,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue at Capital Economics. “Despite the deterioration in activity, pressure on the labour market appears to have eased slightly, with the average of the composite employment components edging up, consistent with the jobless rate holding broadly steady.” 4. Growth likely to be modest? The PMI surveys suggested that China’s economic recovery continued to lose momentum in July, said the analysts at Capital Economics. “Downward pressure on manufacturing intensified, construction activity decelerated sharply, and services activity cooled further. Policy support should drive a turnaround later this year. But with officials taking a restrained approach to stimulus, any reacceleration in growth is likely to be modest,” added Evans-Pritchard and Yue. Last week, China’s Politburo listed key tasks for the second half of the year to expand domestic demand, improve confidence and prevent risks after the country’s sequential economic growth slowed to 0.8 per cent in the second quarter . As part of its efforts to bolster the slowing economy, Beijing also released a 31-point plan to support entrepreneurship, which included an approved list for private investors. Unless concrete support is rolled out soon, the recent downturn in demand risks becoming self-reinforcing Capital Economics And on Monday, a consumption-stimulation plan was announced by the country’s top economic planner in an attempt to get China spending money on big-ticket items. “Looking forward, policy support is needed to prevent China’s economy from slipping into a recession, not least because external headwinds look set to persist for a while longer,” said Evans-Pritchard and Yue. “Last week’s Politburo meeting provided some assurance that the leadership is serious about shoring up the economy and that some stimulus is on its way. However, unless concrete support is rolled out soon, the recent downturn in demand risks becoming self-reinforcing. “And even if we do get the promised stimulus, it is likely to be fairly restrained. Even in a best-case scenario, growth over the second half of this year looks set to be modest.”