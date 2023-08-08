Weak exports, caused by falling global demand, have increased the pressure for Beijing to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Weak exports, caused by falling global demand, have increased the pressure for Beijing to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  Economic Indicators

developing | China trade: exports tumble by 14.5 per cent in July, fastest decline since February 2020, underscoring economic slowdown

  • China’s exports fell by 14.5 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, while imports fell by 12.4 per cent last month
  • Weak exports, caused by falling global demand, have increased the pressure for Beijing to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year

Andrew MullenJi Siqi
Andrew Mullen and Ji Siqi in Beijing

Updated: 11:54am, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Weak exports, caused by falling global demand, have increased the pressure for Beijing to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Weak exports, caused by falling global demand, have increased the pressure for Beijing to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE