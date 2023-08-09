Concerns have been increasing over weak domestic demand and economic uncertainty. Photo: Reuters
developing | China inflation: consumer prices fall for first time since 2021, adding to deflation concerns, but factory-gate contraction narrows
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.3 per cent in July, year on year, while the producer price index (PPI) fell by 4.4 per cent last month
- Deflation risks have heightened and continued to weigh on the economic recovery
