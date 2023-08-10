China is struggling to deal with a rapidly ageing population caused by longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate. Photo: Xinhua
China is struggling to deal with a rapidly ageing population caused by longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate. Photo: Xinhua
China's population
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China population: college graduates offered free accommodation to help tackle ageing society, but feasibility questioned

  • Just under 15 per cent of China’s population were aged over 65 last year, but longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate are creating a rapidly ageing society
  • An estimated 400 million people in China will be aged over 60 by 2035, representing 30 per cent of the population

Meredith Chen
Meredith Chen

Updated: 6:27am, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China is struggling to deal with a rapidly ageing population caused by longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate. Photo: Xinhua
China is struggling to deal with a rapidly ageing population caused by longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE