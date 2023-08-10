China is struggling to deal with a rapidly ageing population caused by longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate. Photo: Xinhua
China population: college graduates offered free accommodation to help tackle ageing society, but feasibility questioned
- Just under 15 per cent of China’s population were aged over 65 last year, but longer life expectancy and a declining fertility rate are creating a rapidly ageing society
- An estimated 400 million people in China will be aged over 60 by 2035, representing 30 per cent of the population
