China’s central bank last cut the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 10 basis points in June. Photo: Reuters
China surprisingly cuts major policy rate by 15 basis points, signalling support for struggling economy
- The People’s Bank of China cut the rate of the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 15 basis points from 2.65 to 2.5 per cent on Tuesday
- The central bank also cut the seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.8 per cent
