China cut its holdings of US Treasuries by US$11.3 billion to US$835.4 billion in June. Photo: Bloomberg
China cuts US Treasury holdings to 14-year low amid persisting security concerns, geopolitical tensions

  • China cut its holdings of US Treasuries for a third month in a row in June, reducing its stake by US$11.3 billion to US$835.4 billion
  • Earlier this month, former central bank adviser Yu Yongding called the security of Chinese holdings an increasingly geopolitical issue

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Aug, 2023

