China cut its holdings of US Treasuries by US$11.3 billion to US$835.4 billion in June. Photo: Bloomberg
China cuts US Treasury holdings to 14-year low amid persisting security concerns, geopolitical tensions
- China cut its holdings of US Treasuries for a third month in a row in June, reducing its stake by US$11.3 billion to US$835.4 billion
- Earlier this month, former central bank adviser Yu Yongding called the security of Chinese holdings an increasingly geopolitical issue
