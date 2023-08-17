The yuan is around 6.9 per cent weaker against the US dollar than it was a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s yuan depreciation down to ‘short-term pressure’, says Beijing, economic fundamentals offer future support
- China’s yuan is around 6.9 per cent weaker against the US dollar than it was a year ago, sparking growing capital outflow fears amid a weakening economy
- But the medium- to long-term future of the currency will be ‘supported by solid underlying fundamentals’, said a newspaper affiliated with the central bank
The yuan is around 6.9 per cent weaker against the US dollar than it was a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE