The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group in China hit a new high of 21.3 per cent in June, up from 20.8 per cent in May. Photo: Xinhua
China investors vexed as economic data slips into information black hole amid slowdown
- China paused releasing unemployment figures for the 16-24 and 25-59 age groups, citing the need to further improve and optimise the labour-force survey statistics
- Hundreds of data series released by statistics bureaus at different levels of the government have also been discontinued in the recent years
