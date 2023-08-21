China’s property investment fell by 8.5 per cent, year on year, from January to July. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | China surprisingly holds mortgage rate, raising worries on easing outlook

  • China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.55 per cent to 3.45 per cent, but the five-year LPR remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent
  • Analysts have warned that a real impact on housing demand and the economy would take more than just rate cuts

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:45am, 21 Aug, 2023

