The internet-based economy accounted for over 90 per cent of the overall growth among China’s new economic engines last year. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
China’s digital economy major driver of 2022 growth, Beijing pledges to seize the opportunity
- Index reflecting economic momentum by measuring the trend of new industries and business models showed network economy accounted for 91.6 per cent of growth
- Premier Li Qiang said China would ‘strengthen, optimise and expand’ the digital economy to empower high-quality development
The internet-based economy accounted for over 90 per cent of the overall growth among China’s new economic engines last year. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images