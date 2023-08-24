The International Monetary Fund estimated that China’s total local government financial vehicle (LGFV) debt has swollen to a record 66 trillion yuan (US$9 trillion) this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China debt: Beijing warned opportunity costs are rising as it seeks comprehensive solution to local government crisis
- Beijing has recognised the urgency of its local-government debt crisis, saying last month that it was necessary to resolve it with ‘a comprehensive solution’
- International Monetary Fund said that China’s total local-government financial vehicle (LGFV) debt has swollen to a record 66 trillion yuan (US$9 trillion) this year
