China population: cash reward for couples if bride is 25 or younger in latest effort to boost marriages, births
- Couples in Changshan county in the western Zhejiang province will be given 1,000 yuan (US$138) in cash if the bride is aged 25 or younger
- Wedding registrations in China fell for the ninth consecutive year in 2022 as the overall population declined for the first time in six decades
A county in one of China’s wealthiest provinces has announced a cash reward for couples if the bride is 25 or younger – a first for China as it scrambles for new and efficient ways to incentivise births against an intensifying demographic crisis.
Changshan county in the western Zhejiang province announced last week that newlyweds will receive 1,000 yuan (US$138) in cash if the bride is aged 25 or younger. In China, the legal marriage age is 22 for men and 20 for women.
In April, a district in Zhejiang’s Shaoxing city rolled out a list of pronatalist policies, including offering a gift package worth 1,000 yuan to newlyweds, although no age limit was specified.
Local governments across China have been rolling out a slew of measures, including cash awards and parental leave.
Some have also played matchmaker to salvage the country’s plunging rates of births and new marriages.
‘Hang on to cash’: China’s would-be homebuyers opt to wait out housing downturn
Last week’s Qixi Festival, a traditional romantic occasion often referred to as Chinese Valentine’s Day, was marked with many people in the Western city of Xian receiving text messages from the local health commission appealing for couples to “get married and give birth at an appropriate age … carry on the Chinese heritage and share in the responsibility of national rejuvenation”.
The demographic crisis underlined by the falling number of births and a rapidly ageing population poses one of the most serious challenges for China’s slowing economy, with ripple effects including reduced demand for housing and a weaker consumer market, as well as a shrinking labour pool and challenges to the state pension fund.
To encourage young people to get married, demographers have also argued colleges in China should accommodate postgraduate and doctoral students who want to start families by offering financial and policy support.
But as the economy continues to struggle, young people are delaying marriage and taking a more passive approach to life.