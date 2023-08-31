China’s manufacturing activities showed little sign of strengthening this month, despite Beijing having ratcheted up support for its ailing economy since a late-July meeting of the decision-making Politburo.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in August from 49.3 in July , but it remained in contraction territory for the fifth month in a row, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Within the official manufacturing PMI, the new-orders subindex jumped into expansionary territory as it reached 50.2, up from 49.5 a month earlier, while the new-export-orders subindex remained low at 46.7 in August, up slightly from 46.3 in July.

Manufacturers’ business expectations, however, improved slightly last month, with the number rising to 55.6 from 55.1 in July.