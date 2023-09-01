China’s central bank announced on Friday a cut to the amount of foreign exchange deposits that financial institutions must hold as reserves by 2 percentage points, in the latest move to support yuan exchange rate.

The required reserve ratio for foreign exchange deposits would be cut from 6 to 4 per cent from September 15, the People’s Bank of China said.

The change will reduce the ratio to the same level as seen in 2006.

The central bank last cut the ratio in September last year. The move is expected to release US$16 billion into the market.

The cut would “increase the capability of financial institutions to use their forex funds”, the central bank explained.