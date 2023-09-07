BreakingChina trade: exports tumble for fourth consecutive month in August
- China’s exports fell by 8.8 per cent, year on year, to US$284.9 billion in August, compared to a fall of 14.5 per cent in July
- Imports fell by 7.3 per cent last month to US$216.5 billion, narrowing from a 12.4 per cent decline in July
China’s exports tumbled for the fourth consecutive month in August amid weak external demand and ongoing global supply chain upheaval, posing more challenges to the world’s second-largest economy as it struggles to carve out a path to a post-pandemic rebound.
Exports fell by 8.8 per cent compared to a year earlier to US$284.9 billion last month, according to customs data released on Thursday.
Imports, meanwhile, fell by 7.3 per cent last month to US$216.5 billion, narrowing from a 12.4 per cent decline in July, and exceeding the expectations from Wind for a drop of 8.2 per cent.
China’s total trade surplus in August stood at US$68.4 billion, down from US$80.6 billion in July.
“China’s trading partners reported less negative year-over-year growth of trade with China,” said economists from Goldman Sachs.
“And the typhoon in mid-July likely disrupted port operations in July and the normalisation of that could add to trade growth in August.”
Improved year-over-year growth of oil prices would have also helped import growth last month, they added.
More to follow …