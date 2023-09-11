At least six international financial institutions have lowered their annual growth forecasts for China’s economy this year to below the government’s target due to falling export demand and a stubborn property crisis.

But some institutions have downgraded forecasts from early 2023 or late last year, with a low of 4.5 per cent.

The outlooks by the likes of Barclays, JPMorgan Chase and UBS, which reflect the expectations of many overseas investors, present a challenge for the world’s second-largest economy despite Beijing’s upbeat talk about market sentiment.

“Largely due to a weaker property sector with little additional offset, but also foreseeing softer external demand, we downgrade China’s [gross domestic product] growth forecasts to 4.8 per cent for 2023 and 4.2 per cent for 2024,” UBS said last month.