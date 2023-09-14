Waning interest from global investors is likely to drive more funds away from China, after its equities suffered their largest monthly outflow in August, according to various data points and forecasts.

A combination of the coronavirus pandemic, slowing economic growth, regulatory uncertainty and strained international relations caused a slump in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to China, according to a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Thursday.

Direct investment liabilities – a gauge of foreign direct investment in China – had slumped to just US$4.9 billion in the second quarter, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said last month, representing a decline of 87 per cent year-on-year.

“Overall, China’s share of FDI inflows among emerging markets is forecast to fall to less than 30 per cent by 2027, compared with a historic range of 40 to 50 per cent,” said the EIU, adding that aggregate FDI flows to Southeast Asian economies, led by Indonesia and Vietnam, are forecast to exceed China’s from 2024.