Taiwan’s exports, a bellwether for the world economy and tech industry, posted their first gain in 13 months in September amid growing appetite for semiconductor chips linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

Overall exports rose by 3.4 per cent last month, year on year, to US$38.81 billion, the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday.

Semiconductor sales continued to grow globally in September as developers of consumer electronics bought chips made for generative AI applications, analysts said.

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$14.9 billion last year, and is set to rise to US$383.7 billion by 2032, Allied Market Research said last week.

And Taiwan’s signature semiconductor design houses and the world’s biggest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, are benefiting, analysts said.