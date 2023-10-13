China’s consumer prices remained flat in September, despite signs of an economic rebound, with deepening chronic deflationary pressure and stubbornly weak domestic demand still looming large.

The consumer price index (CPI) remained flat from a year earlier last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, compared to a 0.1 per cent increase in August.

Chinese data provider Wind had predicted a CPI increase of 0.2 per cent in September.

CPI in the first nine months of the year rose by 0.4 per cent, year on year, far below Beijing’s annual control target of 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, China’s producer price index (PPI) – which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products – fell by 2.5 per cent in September, narrowing from a fall of 3 per cent in August. The indicator has fallen for 12 months in a row.