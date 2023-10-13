South China Morning Post
China inflation
China’s consumer price index (CPI) remained flat in September from a year earlier in September. Photo: Xinhua
EconomyEconomic Indicators

BreakingChina inflation: consumer prices flat in September, factory-gate prices fall for 12th month in a row

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) flat from a year earlier in September, down from August and well below Beijing’s annual target
  • Producer price index (PPI) fell for a 12th month in a row, with factory-gate price deflation narrowing to minus 2.5 per cent
Luna Sun
Luna Sunin Beijing
China’s consumer prices remained flat in September, despite signs of an economic rebound, with deepening chronic deflationary pressure and stubbornly weak domestic demand still looming large.

The consumer price index (CPI) remained flat from a year earlier last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, compared to a 0.1 per cent increase in August.

Chinese data provider Wind had predicted a CPI increase of 0.2 per cent in September.

CPI in the first nine months of the year rose by 0.4 per cent, year on year, far below Beijing’s annual control target of 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, China’s producer price index (PPI) – which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products – fell by 2.5 per cent in September, narrowing from a fall of 3 per cent in August. The indicator has fallen for 12 months in a row.

Wind had predicted a PPI fall of 2.4 per cent last month.

China’s manufacturing activities have shown signs of rebounding, with September’s official purchasing managers’ index bouncing back to expansionary territory for the first time in six months.
Travel and catering sectors have also enjoyed a strong recovery after coronavirus restrictions were abandoned in January, highlighted by the extended eight-day “golden week” holiday at the start of October.

But as travel enthusiasm wanes along with the end of the summer season, Zheshang Securities said last week that there has been a slowdown in the development of the cultural and tourism market, while average hotel prices in Beijing and Shanghai are facing downward pressure.

Overall, though, they expect core inflation will show an upwards trend in the future as the economy stabilises.

China’s consumer inflation had fallen for the first time since early 2021 in July, fanning fear of deflation or a “low inflation” trap.

Some had also warned that sluggish demand would haunt the underpowered economic recovery.

But China’s deputy central bank governor, Liu Guoqiang, denied the deflation claims in July, and said consumer inflation was expected to rise from August to around 1 per cent by the end of the year.

