China’s exports fell for a fifth consecutive month in September, but again at a smaller pace, another indicator that the economy has started to stabilise.

Exports fell by 6.2 per cent last month, year on year, to US$299.1 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The drop was smaller than the 8.8 per cent fall in August, while also beating the estimate by Chinese data provider Wind for a fall of 7.6 per cent last month.

Imports, meanwhile, fell for the seventh consecutive month after declining by 6.2 per cent, year on year, to US$221.4 billion in September.