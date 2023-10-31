Advertisement
Advertisement
China's economic recovery
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
DevelopingChina’s manufacturing activity contracts in October, underlining economic uncertainty
- Official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.5 in October, down from 50.2 in September
- The non-manufacturing PMI stood at 50.6 in October, compared to 51.7 in September
A key gauge of China’s manufacturing activity reported a surprising contraction in October, indicating uncertainty over the economic recovery amid calls for more policy support.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October, down from 50.2 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI stood at 50.6 in October, compared to 51.7 in September.
After better-than-expected third quarter economic growth of 4.9 per cent, year on year, as a result of supportive measures rolled out in the summer, China’s annual growth target of “around 5 per cent” is expected to be achieved.
Economists revised their growth forecasts after Beijing rolled out 1 trillion yuan (US$137 billion) of treasury bonds last week to fund reconstruction and allow local refinancing bills to mitigate against rising debt risks.
China only needs economic growth of 4.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, year on year, to achieve the annual goal, the statistics bureau said earlier this month, which is seen to be relatively easy considering last year’s low comparison base.
More to follow
1